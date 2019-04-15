(CNN) -- Attorney General William Barr is expected to release special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public on Thursday morning, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Justice Dept. expected to release Mueller report Thursday
- Justice Dept. expects to release Mueller report to Congress by 'mid-April, if not sooner'
- New report expects overcrowded schools
- Rain expected Tuesday with a Flood Watch issued Wednesday-Thursday
- A new CDC report shows decrease in life expectancy
- Still awaiting word on the contents of the Mueller Report
- Mueller's Russia probe report rules out criminal collusion
- House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report
- Report on deadly Iowa school bus fire released Friday
- Several 911 calls report shots fired Thursday in Rochester
Scroll for more content...