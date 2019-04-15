Clear
Justice Dept. expected to release Mueller report Thursday

Attorney General William Barr is back on Capitol Hill to testify at another hearing on the Justice Department budget that's sure to be filled with more swirling questions over special counsel Robert Mueller's report. Attorney General William Barr is back on Capitol Hill to testify at another hearing on the Justice Department budget that's sure to be filled with more swirling questions over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the Russia investigation is set to be released to the public Thursday morning.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 11:06 AM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: By Laura Jarrett, CNN

(CNN) -- Attorney General William Barr is expected to release special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public on Thursday morning, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
