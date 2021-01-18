Justice Alan Page speaks at 26th Annual 'We Have a Dream' Community Celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. safely during the pandemic, Rochester's 26th Annual "We Have a Dream" Community Celebration was livestreamed on the Rochester NAACP's Facebook page.

The event is hosted by the NAACP Rochester Branch, Diversity Council, City of Rochester, Olmsted County and Rochester Area Chamber.

The livestream was open to the public and featured speakers, musicians, and local poetry contest winners. One of the highlights was a live interview between local students and Justice Alan Page, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Judge and former Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame defensive lineman. He reflected on MLK's fight for civil rights.

"He was an advocate for nonviolent direct action. Think about that: nonviolent direct action. We have to be willing to act," he says.

Justice Page encourages local students of color graduating high school soon to apply for a scholarship through the Page Education Foundation to help them further their educations.