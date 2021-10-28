Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This month, the Just Deeds Coalition was honored by the Minnesota Lawyer for their work for diversity and inclusion.

The coalition was formed to educate the community on discriminatory covenants in property deeds.

Rochester was the first greater metro city to join the program.

"Just Deeds' does the research and we're able to identify which property has these covenants," said City Attorney Tran Nguyen. "We go in and do paperwork that denounces this language. And that will forever be in the deed, it moves forward with any land ownership transfer."

In 1984, the use of restrictive covenants based on race in property titles became unenforceable and in 1968 this discriminatory language was made completely illegal.

The restrictive language still remains in property titles created before 1968 that have been passed down through generations.

After Just Deeds denounces the racially discriminatory language in a property title, they ensure it gets recorded with the county property office. That is the symbolic part of the coalition.

Nguyen said the active part is to continue to have open conversations about how these restrictive covenants have shaped our society and how people acquire wealth and education.

"My parents came here from Vietnam in 1975," said Nguyen. "Had they come 15 or 20 years earlier, my dad would have never been able to buy a home and to raise us in the home that I grew up in. So, it's really interesting to think about that."