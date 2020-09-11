'Just Between Friends' sale is underway for families to shop children's and maternity items

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We all know money could be a little tighter this year because of the pandemic, but there's a sale happening this weekend where you can shop for your kids or if you're a mom to be!

This year the consignment sale, 'Just Between Friends' is happening inside Graham Arena. The space there is bigger to allow for social distancing. You'll walk through the front entrance and it opens up to endless racks of clothes and books and so much more.

'Just Between Friends' has been happening in Rochester for years now and if you're not familiar with it, it's a family, friendly children's and maternity consignment sale event. Families can sell their gently used or new items, while also shopping around to replace them if they want. The owner of the Rochester franchise, Teri Rogich, said they have extra safety precautions in place this year and they're anticipating for a bigger turn out. A recall specialist has gone through all of the items for sale to make sure everything is sanitized and in good shape. "The goal is just to provide a safe, convenient, easy place," explained Rogich. "A one stop shop for everything."

Along with clothes and toys, you'll also see educational material that could come in handy while your kids are distance learning. The Community Representative, Joy Peterson, said their mission is to meet the needs of families. "I have little kids, so they grow out of their clothes so fast. So this is a way for me to get rid of my stuff that they've grown out of," explained Peterson. "And also, I can purchase new stuff at a discount price and know that it's a good quality item."

Something new they're starting this year is a cashless payment through the app 'PayPal' if you're not comfortable handling cash. Walk ins are welcome to head to Graham Arena and shop around. You can also schedule a set time online beforehand, which will hopefully help with social distancing. 'Just Between Friends' is Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.