Just 10 Feet Away: Making a cleaner community

MASON CITY, Iowa - While most people might prefer to stay inside because of the heat, a North Iowa man is getting outside and encouraging folks to show some civic pride and clean up the environment around them.

"Jacob's Project", also known as "Just 10 Feet Away", was started by 24 year-old Jacob Anderson. The project encourages people to pick up trash and litter around them, and throw it away in the proper receptacle.

The project began at East Park on Thursday, and Anderson says parks should be kept clean.

"I'm hoping to put together a project that will prove that a small community can make a big difference, especially in the rising pollution that we've been doing. Not just how our park is very important to us, but how our park as itself, could affect the rest of the United States."

On Thursday, he and his crew of volunteers found some interesting things in the grass and in creek beds, from plastic and pop cans dating back to the 1990s, to a boot covered in moss. He's taking up the effort because he knows the value of a park, and because he believes in preserving the environment for all generations.

"Kids like to run around, they like to play, go near rivers and creeks and skip rocks. They might step on a piece of glass or metal and it's a trip to the ER, and it can be very scary."

He's looking to beef up the ranks of volunteers. Upcoming cleanup dates include August 15th and September 12th, at East Park.