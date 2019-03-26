Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jussie Smollett's attorneys say all criminal charges dropped

FILE - In this March 14, 2019 file photo, Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building for his hearing in Chicago.

Attorneys for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that charges alleging he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:31 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 11:09 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that charges alleging he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped.

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men.

A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn't immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

Smolett, who is black and gay, plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

Smollett reported that he had been attacked on his way home from a sandwich shop. Smollett said two masked men shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, poured bleach on him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. He claimed they shouted, "This is MAGA country" — a reference to President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. He asserted that he could see one of the men was white because he could see the skin around his eyes.

Police said Smollett hired two men, both of whom are black, to attack him. Police said Smollett paid the men $3,500.

The men are brothers Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, and one of them had worked on "Empire." An attorney for them has said the brothers agreed to help Smollett because of their friendship with him and the sense that he was helping their careers.

Police have also said that before the attack, Smollett sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where "Empire" is shot. The FBI, which is investigating that letter, has declined to comment on the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Disability services day at the capitol

Image

New parking ramp opens downtown

Image

Tracking Very Warm Temperatures

Image

Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

Image

Building the ball fields in Charles City

Image

Governor Walz talks healthcare

Image

Preparing for road changes in Mason City

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Community Events