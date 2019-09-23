Clear
Jury to resume deliberations in eastern Iowa corn rake killing

Man accused of murdering his wife over an affair.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ordered jurors to resume their work Monday in the trial of an eastern Iowa hog farmer accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the jury deliberated for nearly three hours Friday in a Dubuque courtroom after closing arguments regarding 43-year-old Todd Mullis. Mullis is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Amy Mullis on Nov. 10 at the farm about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Dubuque.

Prosecutor Maureen Hughes said Friday that Mullis had wanted to kill his wife for years and was irate over her affair.

Mullis' attorney suggested that Amy Mullis startled someone in the farm's shed where she was found, prompting that person to impale her in the back with the corn rake.

The first day of fall will be a grand one.
