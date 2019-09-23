DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ordered jurors to resume their work Monday in the trial of an eastern Iowa hog farmer accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife.
The Telegraph Herald reports that the jury deliberated for nearly three hours Friday in a Dubuque courtroom after closing arguments regarding 43-year-old Todd Mullis. Mullis is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Amy Mullis on Nov. 10 at the farm about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Dubuque.
Prosecutor Maureen Hughes said Friday that Mullis had wanted to kill his wife for years and was irate over her affair.
Mullis' attorney suggested that Amy Mullis startled someone in the farm's shed where she was found, prompting that person to impale her in the back with the corn rake.
Related Content
- Jury to resume deliberations in eastern Iowa corn rake killing
- Trial scheduled to begin in Iowa corn rake slaying
- Lawyer: Iowa man charged with corn rake killing irate over affair
- Ex-lover in Iowa corn rake killing: Woman was afraid of husband
- 20-mile-long fish kill in eastern Iowa
- Mistrial in eastern Iowa murder
- Eastern Iowa man and daughter killed in Colorado crash
- State Patrol identifies children killed in eastern Iowa crash
- Eastern Iowa homeless shelter is "overwhelmed"