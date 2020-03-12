Jury seated, trial to begin Friday in Rochester double murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A jury has been seated in a Rochester murder case where two people were killed.

The trial of Glenn Johnson, accused of killing two people in March of 2018, will begin Friday after the jury was seated Thursday.

Johnson, of Rochester, is accused of two counts of 1st-degree murder for the March 17 killings of Phillip William Hicks and Eric Alan Flemming. Rochester police say the victims were found at Castleview Apartments, where all three men were living.

Hicks and Flemming were found stabbed and then taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Johnson entered a not guilty plea in October of 2018.