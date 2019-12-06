Jury says Mason City man is guilty of sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child.
After a brief trial, the jury returned a guilty verdict against Bryan Lee Holmes, 40 of Mason City. Police say Holmes had sexual contact with an underage victim over the course of several months at a Mason City home.
Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on three counts of 3rd degree sex abuse on January 24, 2020. 3rd degree sex abuse is a “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
