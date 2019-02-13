Jury makes short work of disabled man's lawsuit against MIlls Fleet Farm

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has ruled against a man suing the Mason City Mills Fleet Farm.

Shane Zahn filed the lawsuit in November 2017 accusing the store of forcing him to crawl back to his car because they would not let him take a motorized store cart into the parking lot. Zahn’s right leg below the knee and most of his left foot has been amputated.

Mills Fleet Farm responded to the lawsuit by stating that Zahn was informed store policy did not allow the motorized carts out into the parking lot and that he could have used a manual wheelchair, provided by Fleet Farm, in order to exit the store.

A jury trial began February 6 in Cerro Gordo County District Court and concluded on February 8. The jury then took about 15 minutes before returning a verdict in favor of Mills Fleet Farm.