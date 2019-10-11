Jury finds Rochester woman guilty of felony meth possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County jury returns a guilty verdict after a five-day drug trial.

Kalie Lynn Vreeman, 31 of Rochester, was convicted Friday of 1st degree sale of drugs. She was arrested on October 23, 2018, after police searched a home in northwest Rochester where Vreeman lived. Officers say they found a safe in Vreeman’s room with more than 30 grams of methamphetamine inside. Investigators say they also found two small digital scales, several glass pipes, several butane torches, and hundreds of small plastic baggies in the room.

Court documents state Vreeman claimed the meth was for her personal use. She pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of drugs on October 3.

A sentencing hearing is now set for December 11.