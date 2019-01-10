Jury convicts Rochester man of burglary and rape

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A jury has found a Rochester man guilty of burglary and rape.

Merwin Andrew Coleman, 30, was charged in June with 1st degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say that after a party in Stewartville on June 3, 2018, he returned to the home, crawled into bed with a woman, and raped her.

According to court documents, Coleman claimed the woman sent him social media messages inviting him to have sex and claimed he gave her high-dosage Xanax pills in exchange for sex.

Coleman’s trial began Tuesday and a guilty verdict was returned on Thursday. His sentencing is set for March 25.

Coleman remains held without bond in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.