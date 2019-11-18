DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has awarded $1.4 million to a man who wanted a circumcision but instead was given a vasectomy in Des Moines.
The Des Moines Register reports that the jury leveled a $2 million judgment against the physician who performed the vasectomy, Dr. Kevin Birusingh. But the jury also said in its ruling last week that the man who filed the lawsuit, Zaw Zaw, was 30% responsible.
Zaw is a 41-year-old refugee who came to the U.S. four years ago from Myanmar. He sued in November 2017, nearly two years after the errant procedure.
Birusingh’s attorney Charlie Wittmack says Zaw signed two written informed consents and completed four consultations before the vasectomy. Wittmack also says both consents and each of the consultations were translated by two separate interpreters.
The lawsuit said Zaw isn’t fluent in English and that “vasectomy” is not a word in Zaw’s native language of Burmese.
Zaw’s attorney, Marc Harding, says a doctor’s referral documents showed Zaw was seeking a circumcision.
Related Content
- Jury awards $1.4M to man for vasectomy in Iowa he wasn’t seeking
- Iowa medical system notifies 1.4M patients about computer breach
- Jury awards millions for Iowa prostate cancer diagnosis error
- Jury awards nearly $1.2M to Iowa man injured by gas in hog barn
- Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose
- Jury awards $2M to female guard for reprisals at Iowa prison
- Jury awards $585K to Minneapolis cop over license lookups
- North Iowa volunteers honored with awards
- Midwest tourism awards for North Iowa
- Jury: Iowa school district must pay crash victim's family $1.2M