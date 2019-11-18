Clear

Jury awards $1.4M to man for vasectomy in Iowa he wasn’t seeking

A jury has awarded $1.4 million to a man who wanted a circumcision but instead was given a vasectomy in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has awarded $1.4 million to a man who wanted a circumcision but instead was given a vasectomy in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports that the jury leveled a $2 million judgment against the physician who performed the vasectomy, Dr. Kevin Birusingh. But the jury also said in its ruling last week that the man who filed the lawsuit, Zaw Zaw, was 30% responsible.

Zaw is a 41-year-old refugee who came to the U.S. four years ago from Myanmar. He sued in November 2017, nearly two years after the errant procedure.

Birusingh’s attorney Charlie Wittmack says Zaw signed two written informed consents and completed four consultations before the vasectomy. Wittmack also says both consents and each of the consultations were translated by two separate interpreters.

The lawsuit said Zaw isn’t fluent in English and that “vasectomy” is not a word in Zaw’s native language of Burmese.

Zaw’s attorney, Marc Harding, says a doctor’s referral documents showed Zaw was seeking a circumcision.

