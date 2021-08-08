Hollywood has always been a dream factory. But the emphasis used to be on “dream.” Now the only thing that matters is “factory.” The motion picture industry is just like the automobile industry or the fast food industry. Except instead of cars or burgers or some other sort of widget, Hollywood produces content. Not movies. Not shows. Not stories. Just content for theaters and networks and streaming services and whatever’s coming next.

This edition of KIMT’s Hollywood Widget Throwdown takes a look at the latest two pieces of product to roll off the assembly line. It’s “Jungle Cruise” (2021) vs. “The Suicide Squad” (2021) in a battle that proves even if people are doing the exact same thing, doing it for the right reasons and doing it for the wrong reasons can make all the difference in the world.

“Jungle Cruise” feels like a refugee from a world of entertainment that existed before everyone just gave up and started relaunching and rebooting every movie or TV show or comic book ever made. Can you believe “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” came out in 2003? And people raised eyebrows at making a movie out of Disney theme park ride? Now, adapting a theme park ride to the big screen is a feat of cinema inspiration like inventing the wheel or building a better mousetrap.

It feels like somebody green lighted “Jungle Cruise” immediately after the success of the first “Pirates” flick, which was actually a damn good blockbuster, but before any of the increasingly terrible “Pirates” sequels came out and it just took them this long to get the thing made. (And I just checked the internet. That is literally what happened.) This is a solidly constructed film with a couple of big stars, loads of CGI special effects, with lots of humor and just enough humanity added in to make you feel like you’re watching something that’s more than just an exercise in prying the price of a ticket, download, or subscription out of the viewer.

Emily Blunt MUST have been standing on boxes for most of the movie.

Set during World War I, liberated English botanist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) is hot on the trail of a magical tree that produces leaves that can cure any disease or break any curse. Following in the footsteps of a group of 16th century conquistadors, Lily drags her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) down to the Amazon and hires riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), a dad-joke-spouting hulk, to take them down the river and find the magic tree. They’re pursued by Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), a relative of the Kaiser who wants the tree and its leaves for the glory of the German war machine.

Having his own heavily armed U-boat isn’t enough for Joachim to stop Lily, Frank, and MacGregor, so he recruits those 16th century conquistadors to help him out. Condemned to never leave sight of the river after betraying the Amazon natives and mutated into unstoppable jungle monsters, the conquistadors try and steal and ancient arrowhead in Lily’s possession that supposedly shows the way to the magic healing tree. A bunch of ruckus and commotion ensues and…well…SPOILER ALERT:

“Jungle Cruise” has a happy ending.

Seriously. Dwayne Johnson is like 6'5'' and Blunt is around 5'7''. If that's a problem, why not just cast Tom Cruise?

A lot of people, including me, bring up “Pirates of the Caribbean” when analyzing “Jungle Cruise” but they’re really not all that similar. Sure, both movies are about people taking to the water in search of a mystic doodad, but that’s also the plot of Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” (2020) and about two dozen flicks starring Sinbad the Sailor. The movie which “Jungle Cruise” most closely resembles is actually “The Mummy” (1999) because Frank, Lily, and MacGregor are essentially exact duplicates of Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser), Evelyn “Evie” Carnahan (Rachel Weisz), and Jonathan Carnahan (John Hannah), except Frank is more world weary than Rick and MacGregor is much gayer than Jonathan.

What’s funny is that if they’d made “Jungle Cruise” in the mid-2000s like originally intended, EVERYONE would have noticed the blatant rip off of “The Mummy” franchise. The last “Mummy” movie anyone remembers today is that abortive “Dark Universe” vehicle starring Tom Cruise.

Anyway, “Jungle Cruise” is a perfectly enjoyable motion picture, if a bit artificial feeling. Imagine “Raiders of the Lost Ark” as a three-camera sitcom like “The Big Bang Theory.” It’s an entertaining simulation of reality but you never confuse it for the genuine article. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are legit movie stars who carry the proceedings along with the wave of their charisma and, while they’ve got about as much romantic chemistry as an actual brother and sister, it’s fun to follow them along on their adventure. The film takes a while to get going but then offers up some good action scenes and pleasant repartee between the three main characters. Everything more or less makes sense and the script even finds relatively lighthearted ways to point out the patriarchal attitudes of the early 20th century without descending into “woke” scolding.

I mean, if you’re over 40, you’ve seen a bunch of summer blockbusters that were better than “Jungle Cruise” but if you’re younger than that, you might be surprised to discover such motion pictures don’t have to suck. And I think it really is because “Jungle Cruise” traces its origins to a time when Hollywood wanted to make money but thought the best way to do that was by making competent and engaging motion pictures. Now there are so many personal, political, and corporate agendas getting in the way that fans almost dread whenever a new entry in a formerly favorite franchise is coming out.

"But enough about all that. Let's get to what really matters. When am I going to be in the MCU? C'mon! Kraven the Hunter? Ulysses Bloodstone? The Wrecker? There's like a billion guys I could be!"

Which brings us to “The Suicide Squad,” a sequel/reboot of the critically savaged but commercially successful “Suicide Squad” (2016), and one of the rare instances of a sequel/reboot that seems justified. “Suicide Squad” made roughly three-quarters of a billion dollars worldwide despite being truly awful even by the rock bottom standards of DC super-hero movies. Taking this intellectual property and handing it to James Gunn, the guy who made the MCU’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, struck me and a lot of other people as a great idea.

It was not.

The best way to describe “The Suicide Squad” is to remind everyone of the little bit of trouble James Gunn got into when some folks unearthed old social media posts where Gunn made a habit of making edgelord jokes about rape and pedophilia. Well, “The Suicide Squad” is exactly the sort of movie you’re going to get from a guy who thinks rape and pedophilia are comedy gold mines. It’s violent, gory, and nihilistic to a level that would even make Deadpool gag. It goes from treating the mass murder of innocent people as a punch line, to pretending it matters, and back to regarding mass slaughter as background scenery.

And look, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into, more power to you. But the point of these kind of films, from before “The Dirty Dozen” through “Deadpool” and into the future, is to take characters who may be classified as evil or bad by traditional morality and humanizing them to the point where the audience roots for them to survive. “The Dirty Dozen” may be criminals but they’re also courageous. Deadpool might be a killer but he’s not a monster. “The Suicide Squad” gives us a bunch of actually evil people sent on an actually evil mission. And we’re supposed to care about them…why?

I'm not kidding. Imagine he's the movie and the polka-dots are bits of violence and profanity.

“Suicide Squad,” the DC comic, took the concept of super-villains recruited for a secret government espionage team and presented it in a fairly dramatic way. Writer John Ostrander did a good enough job that he basically turned that concept into a franchise that’s still going over 30 years later. “The Suicide Squad” is an action-comedy that dabbles in drama in only the most shallow and manipulative ways. So, your enjoyment of the film really depends on your willingness to laugh at people getting their heads blown off or being burned alive.

Putting that aside, “The Suicide Squad” is very well made. Left to his own devices, writer/director James Gunn may be revealed as morally stunted but he remains a gifted filmmaker. There are some moments when it’s not clear if Gunn in mocking cheesy action/super-hero movie tropes of if he’s simply employing them himself, but this might be the best technically crafted DC comic book movie since Christopher Nolan made “The Dark Knight” (2008). But while “Jungle Cruise” was made by people who wanted to entertain me, Gunn is merely entertaining himself and I think I am supposed to be grateful I’m allowed to tag along.

The plot is about Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sending a mostly new group of super-villains to the island nation of Corto Maltese to destroy a dangerous extraterrestrial experiment called “Project Starfish.” Murdering and being murdered along the way, the squad introduces us to Bloodsport (Idris Elba) as a crankier replacement for Will Smith’s Deadshot from the first movie, Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) as the first super-villain who needs a booster shot of anti-depressants, Peacemaker (John Cena) as a cross between Adam West’s Batman and Charles Manson, and anthropomorphic comedy skits King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and the Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) are also back, though with reduced roles.

Harley clearly spent a lot of time at a tattoo removal place since the last movie.

“The Suicide Squad” exquisitely presents a multitude of people getting shot, stabbed, scorched, bashed, blow up, torn apart, and eaten alive by rats. And we’re supposed to be laughing our heads off at almost all of it. If you like that sort of thing, this is definitely the sort of thing you will like.

I give this Throwdown, however, to “Jungle Cruise.” Perhaps I’m just a middle-aged fuddy duddy who no longer gets it or knows what “it” is any longer…but I don’t think so. I loved “The Walking Dead” before it creatively collapsed harder than “Lost” and “Game of Thrones” combined. Violent and provocative material or subject matter don’t bother me. Maybe it’s because I’m a comic book fan who has spent the last several decades watching characters and concepts created for children be twisted and deformed to appeal to adults who shouldn’t be reading stuff meant for children anymore. “The Suicide Squad” reminds me of all that but I watched “Jungle Cruise” and never once felt like I was seeing something fumbling on the edges of degenerate pornography. That earns the gold medal in this event.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Starring Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcon, Dani Rovira, Quim Gutierrez, Dan Dargan Carter, Andy Nyman, Raphael Alejandro, and Simone Lockhart.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Written and directed by James Gunn.

Starring Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, Idris Elba, John Cena, Daniela Melchior, Sylvester Stallone, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Julio Cesar Ruiz, and Lynne Ashe.

See you in the inevitable threequel! Well, some of us will. Maybe.