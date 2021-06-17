Juneteenth nears federal holiday recognition after passing both chambers of congress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. House backed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday Wednesday, a day Americans commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth marks the events of June 19th, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas received news they were free, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Barbara Jordan of the Rochester Branch NAACP says national recognition of Juneteenth would help everyone understand the experiences of people of color, past and present.

"As we learn, it's not that we want society to think 'woe is us' as people of color, but we want them to recognize the experience of our ancestors, ourselves, and only with that recognition can we level set, and begin to talk about eliminating racism and disparities in our society."

Jordan continued, "I'm a big proponent of education, I think it's the panacea for all that ails our society. We just need to educate ourselves. So when people ask me 'what can I do?', I say 'educate yourself, read, learn about other people.' Not just African Americans, but learn about other races, ethnicities, other than yourselves. It will go a long way toward advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in this society."

Working with the Rochester Branch NAACP, Jordan is one of an array of Med City community members coming together to host a Juneteenth Jubilee this Saturday. She says it's exciting to know Juneteenth may be named a federal holiday ahead of this weekend.

"Wouldn't it be poetic justice to be able to celebrate not only Juneteenth, but the passage of the federal holiday this weekend."

Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota was one of the lawmakers who introduced the bill. Smith says making Juneteenth the nation's 12th federal holiday is a meaningful step toward achieving a greater goal.

"Commemorating Juneteenth as a federal holiday is an encouraging and meaningful step, and we have so much farther to go on the path towards justice in this country," Smith said. "I think we need to use this victory to build momentum for the systemic change that we need in this country."

After passing both houses of congress, the bill now heads to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.