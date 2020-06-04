KIMT News 3 - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino, honor someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

Our June Volunteer of the Month is Tammy Lenox, who owns Mat's Place in Garner.

"She has done so much for our community throughout the years. And really with this pandemic, she really stepped up," said Tammy Heginger, who nominated Lenox.

"Thursdays there's a free meal. We've done that probably 8 weeks now. We get sponsors and we pass out free meals. We helped out with a mobile pantry kind of thing in here for a while, right after everything started with COVID. We offered free meals to hospitals, clinic, nursing homes, ambulance," Lenox said.

"We are just a family-oriented bar. We have always been putting others first," Lenox said.

In her true giving spirit, Lenox wants to share this recognition.

"My employees are awesome and it's a group effort between everybody," said Lenox.

