June Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

Our June winner is Darlene Behr.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - Darlene Behr starts her day with students at the Lake Mills School District.

"Darlene comes and helps with our breakfast program," said Jim Scholbrock, the Middle and High School Principal, who nominated Behr for Volunteer of the Month.

"I visit with the children that come in the morning and help them open up their juice and their snacks or whatever they have for breakfast," Behr explained.

It's a simple gesture that makes a big difference.

"Not only do they need the food so that they can be ready to learn, but also the attention that they get from Darlene is really important, so we really appreciate her service," Scholbrock said.

Through volunteering, Behr says she gets just as much as she gives.

"When I retired I thought I had to have something to do to get me going during the day. And this gets me up in the morning. And I enjoy the kids. they bring a lot of joy to your life," said Behr.

Behr encourages others to follow in her footsteps.

"I think a lot of people should come out and volunteer because there is a lot of need in the community," she said.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month, click here: https://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/

