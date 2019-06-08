Clear

June 8th local sports scores

Scores from around the area

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

High School Baseball:

Kee 4, Charles City 3

Davenport Assumption 2, Newman Catholic 1

Newman Catholic 15, St. Albert 14

Davenport Central 20, Lake Mills 6

Lake Mills 9, Waterloo East 8

Kuemper Catholic 7, Bishop Garrigan 0

North Butler 3, Nevada 2

Kee 8, St. Ansgar 3

High School Softball:

Mason City 6, Boyden-Hull 1

Mason City 7, Sioux Center 2

Mason City 7, Westwood 2

Columbus Catholic 9, Bishop Garrigan 0

Bishop Garrigan 11, Newman Catholic 8

Central Springs 13, BHRV 1

Central Springs 5, Spirit Lake 2

Crestwood 6, Don Bosco 0

Algona 10, Eagle Grove 2

Nevada 6, Eagle Grove 1

Emmetsburg 8, Forest City 1

New Hampton 11, MFL-Mar-Mac 1

Northwood-Kensett 14, Lake Mills 4

Melcher-Dallas 16, Northwood-Kensett 4

Riceville 6, Osage 5

Northwoods League:

St. Cloud 9, Rochester 8

