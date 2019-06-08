June 8th local sports scores

High School Baseball:
Kee 4, Charles City 3
Davenport Assumption 2, Newman Catholic 1
Newman Catholic 15, St. Albert 14
Davenport Central 20, Lake Mills 6
Lake Mills 9, Waterloo East 8
Kuemper Catholic 7, Bishop Garrigan 0
North Butler 3, Nevada 2
Kee 8, St. Ansgar 3
High School Softball:
Mason City 6, Boyden-Hull 1
Mason City 7, Sioux Center 2
Mason City 7, Westwood 2
Columbus Catholic 9, Bishop Garrigan 0
Bishop Garrigan 11, Newman Catholic 8
Central Springs 13, BHRV 1
Central Springs 5, Spirit Lake 2
Crestwood 6, Don Bosco 0
Algona 10, Eagle Grove 2
Nevada 6, Eagle Grove 1
Emmetsburg 8, Forest City 1
New Hampton 11, MFL-Mar-Mac 1
Northwood-Kensett 14, Lake Mills 4
Melcher-Dallas 16, Northwood-Kensett 4
Riceville 6, Osage 5
Northwoods League:
St. Cloud 9, Rochester 8
