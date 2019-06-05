Clear

June 5th local sports scores

Posted: Jun 5, 2019
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Minnesota Section Baseball Finals:

1A: Hayfield 8, Spring Grove 7

1AA: La Crescent-Hokah 3, Caledonia 0 (Game 1); La Crescent-Hokah 5, Caledonia (Game 2)

1AAA: Austin 7, Albert Lea 3

High School Baseball:

St. Ansgar 5, Newman Catholic 3

Lake Mills 14, North Union 4

Mason City 15, Des Moines Hoover 0

Mason City 14, Des Moines Hoover 2

Nashua Plainfield 4, Northwood-Kensett 3

West Hancock 7, North Butler 5

Rockford defeats Bishop Garrigan by forfeit 

High School Softball:

Algona 12, Clear Lake 6

Central Springs 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

Osage 9, Forest City 8

Bishop Garrigan 15, Rockford 1

North Butler 15, West Hancock 0

West Fork 7, Eagle Grove 2

