Minnesota Section Baseball Finals:
1A: Hayfield 8, Spring Grove 7
1AA: La Crescent-Hokah 3, Caledonia 0 (Game 1); La Crescent-Hokah 5, Caledonia (Game 2)
1AAA: Austin 7, Albert Lea 3
High School Baseball:
St. Ansgar 5, Newman Catholic 3
Lake Mills 14, North Union 4
Mason City 15, Des Moines Hoover 0
Mason City 14, Des Moines Hoover 2
Nashua Plainfield 4, Northwood-Kensett 3
West Hancock 7, North Butler 5
Rockford defeats Bishop Garrigan by forfeit
High School Softball:
Algona 12, Clear Lake 6
Central Springs 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Osage 9, Forest City 8
Bishop Garrigan 15, Rockford 1
North Butler 15, West Hancock 0
West Fork 7, Eagle Grove 2
Related Content
- June 5th local sports scores
- June 1st local sports scores
- June 3rd local sports scores
- Local sports scores from Thursday, June 14th
- Local sports scores from Saturday, June 9th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, May 5th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, December 5th
- Local Sports scores/highlights from Monday, February 5th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, July 5th
- Sunday's local sports scores
Scroll for more content...