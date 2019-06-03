Clear
June 3rd local sports scores

Scores from around the area

Posted: Jun 3, 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

High School baseball

Algona 4, St. Edmond 3

Webster City 8, Clear Lake 2

New Hampton 13, Decorah 8

WDM Valley 8, Mason City 1

Mason City 7, WDM Valley 3

Bishop Garrigan 8, Nashua-Plainfield 3

Lake Mills 5, North Butler 0

West Fork 11, North Iowa 0

Rockford 12, North Union 0

Osage 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4

High School Softball

Webster City 5, Clear Lake 2

Eagle Grove 9, West Hancock 5

WDM Valley 12, Mason City 3

WDM Valley 17, Mason City 3

North Butler 6, Lake Mills 0

West Fork 12, North Iowa 0

North Union 6, Rockford 5

Osage 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

Riceville 9, North Tama 0

Northwoods League

Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 2

