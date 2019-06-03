June 3rd local sports scores

High School baseball
Algona 4, St. Edmond 3
Webster City 8, Clear Lake 2
New Hampton 13, Decorah 8
WDM Valley 8, Mason City 1
Mason City 7, WDM Valley 3
Bishop Garrigan 8, Nashua-Plainfield 3
Lake Mills 5, North Butler 0
West Fork 11, North Iowa 0
Rockford 12, North Union 0
Osage 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
High School Softball
Webster City 5, Clear Lake 2
Eagle Grove 9, West Hancock 5
WDM Valley 12, Mason City 3
WDM Valley 17, Mason City 3
North Butler 6, Lake Mills 0
West Fork 12, North Iowa 0
North Union 6, Rockford 5
Osage 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5
Riceville 9, North Tama 0
Northwoods League
Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 2
