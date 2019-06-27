Clear

June 27th Is National Sunglasses Day

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn-June 27th is National Sunglasses day and a day doctors are using to bring awareness to eye health.

Optometrist Scott Martinson says folks need to carry eye protection seven days a week. 

"We know ultraviolet radiation has an effect on the eyes in several ways it can affect it can increase risk of cataract prematurely,” Martinson said.

He says sunglasses are to your eye what sunscreen is to your skin.

“Please don't put the sunscreen on your eyes use the sunglasses instead," Martinson said.

