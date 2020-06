Total cases: 34,123

Number of health care workers: 3,486

New cases: 365

New deaths: 9

Total deaths: 1,406

Total approximate number of completed tests: 542,696

Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,107

Patients no longer needing isolation: 29,854

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 3,943

Hospitalized as of today: 336

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 162