June 1st local sports scores

High School Baseball
Hayfield 3, Spring Grove 0
Spring Grove 7, Southland 2
Southland 6, Lyle-Pacelli 1
Caledonia 7, Stewartville 1
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lourdes 0
La Crescent-Hokah 8, Stewartville 4
Austin 6, Albert Lea 1
Albert Lea 10, Winona 9
John Marshall 4, Farmington 2
Lakeville North 7, John Marshall 6
High School Softball
Ballard 5, Central Springs 3
Charles City 14, Iowa Falls-Alden 2
Charles City 5, Waukon 0
Charles City 6, North Butler 0
Independence 2, Crestwood 1
Nashua-Plainfield 7, Dunkerton 5
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18, Rockford 17
Rockford 11, Lake Mills 0
Lake Mills 11, Hampton-Dumont 2
Mason City 7, Eagle Grove 6
Humboldt 2, Mason City 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 8, Osage 4
