June 1st local sports scores

Scores from around the area

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 9:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

High School Baseball

Hayfield 3, Spring Grove 0

Spring Grove 7, Southland 2

Southland 6, Lyle-Pacelli 1

Caledonia 7, Stewartville 1

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lourdes 0

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Stewartville 4

Austin 6, Albert Lea 1

Albert Lea 10, Winona 9

John Marshall 4, Farmington 2

Lakeville North 7, John Marshall 6

High School Softball

Ballard 5, Central Springs 3

Charles City 14, Iowa Falls-Alden 2

Charles City 5, Waukon 0

Charles City 6, North Butler 0

Independence 2, Crestwood 1

Nashua-Plainfield 7, Dunkerton 5

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18, Rockford 17

Rockford 11, Lake Mills 0

Lake Mills 11, Hampton-Dumont 2

Mason City 7, Eagle Grove 6

Humboldt 2, Mason City 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 8, Osage 4

