Jun. 30 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Riceville 5, Clarksville 4
Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Crestwood 9
Waverly-Shell Rock 16, Crestwood 6
Charles City 3, Central Springs 2
Newman Catholic 8, Bishop Garrigan 2
Northwood-Kensett 11, Lake Mills 10
Osage 7, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Forest City 10, West Hancock 3
Unreported: GHV vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
SOFTBALL
Riceville 5, Saint Ansgar 3
Clarksville 9, Central Springs 2
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, GHV 7
Charles City 15, Decorah 7
Northwood-Kensett 11, Lake Mills 6
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Osage 1
Forest City 11, West Hancock 7
Newman Catholic vs. Clear Lake - PPD