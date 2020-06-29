Jun. 29 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL

Clear Lake 5, Algona 1

Janesville 16, Riceville 6

Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Butler 0

North Iowa 10, Bishop Garrigan 0

Lake Mills 3, North Union 1

Osage 5, West Fork 2

Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett - PPD

Not reported: Des Moines Lincoln vs. Mason City (DH), Saint Ansgar vs. Rockford

SOFTBALL

Algona 2, Clear Lake 1

Crestwood 1, Decorah 0

Crestwood 6, Decorah 4

Charles City 9, New Hampton 1

Bishop Garrigan 13, North Iowa 1

North Union 15, Lake Mills 1

Clarksville 12, Riceville 1

Saint Ansgar 20, Rockford 7

Osage 9, West Fork 8

Des Moines Lincoln vs. Mason City (DH) – PPD

West Hancock vs. Newman Catholic – PPD

Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett - PPD

Not reported: North Butler vs. Nashua-Plainfield