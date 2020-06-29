Jun. 29 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Clear Lake 5, Algona 1
Janesville 16, Riceville 6
Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Butler 0
North Iowa 10, Bishop Garrigan 0
Lake Mills 3, North Union 1
Osage 5, West Fork 2
Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett - PPD
Not reported: Des Moines Lincoln vs. Mason City (DH), Saint Ansgar vs. Rockford
SOFTBALL
Algona 2, Clear Lake 1
Crestwood 1, Decorah 0
Crestwood 6, Decorah 4
Charles City 9, New Hampton 1
Bishop Garrigan 13, North Iowa 1
North Union 15, Lake Mills 1
Clarksville 12, Riceville 1
Saint Ansgar 20, Rockford 7
Osage 9, West Fork 8
Des Moines Lincoln vs. Mason City (DH) – PPD
West Hancock vs. Newman Catholic – PPD
Central Springs vs. Northwood-Kensett - PPD
Not reported: North Butler vs. Nashua-Plainfield