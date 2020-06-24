Jun. 24 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL

Dunkerton 6, Riceville 0

Spirit Lake 16, Forest City 0

Clear Lake 6, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 0

Mason City 4, Des Moines East 2

Mason City 5, Des Moines East 0

Osage 13, North Butler 0

North Iowa 3, West Hancock 2

West Fork 4, Central Springs 3

Unreported: Bishop Garrigan vs. GHV, Saint Ansgar vs. Nashua-Plainfield, Newman Catholic vs. Rockford

SOFTBALL

Bishop Garrigan 12, GHV 0

Clear Lake 3, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 0

North Butler 12, Osage 1

North Iowa 14, West Hancock 4

Newman Catholic 13, Rockford 3

Central Springs 9, West Fork 0

Unreported: Riceville vs. Dunkerton, Spirit Lake vs. Forest City, Saint Ansgar vs. Nashua-Plainfield, Charles City vs. Waukon