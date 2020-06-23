Jun. 23 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Lake Mills 6, Central Springs 0
Charles City 9, Waukon 0
Charles City 5, Waukon 4
Crestwood 5, Oelwein 3
Crestwood 15, Oelwein 5
Denver 6, Forest City 5
GHV 6, Osage 4
Mason City 15, Marshalltown 0
West Fork 4, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 3
Unreported: Saint Ansgar vs. Clear Lake, Columbus Catholic vs. Newman Catholic
SOFTBALL
Central Springs 17, Forest City 7
Charles City 10, Waverly-Shell Rock 5
Osage 18, GHV 6
Mason City 14, Marshalltown 11
Mason City 13, Marshalltown 2
Newman Catholic 10, Lake Mills 0
Northwood-Kensett 6, Riceville 4
North Butler 3, Saint Ansgar 1
Unreported: Bishop Garrigan vs. Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-Cal vs. West Fork