Jun. 22 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Forest City 6, North Iowa 0
Northwood-Kensett 5, Rockford 0
Saint Ansgar 14, North Butler 4
West Hancock 4, North Union 1
Nashua Plainfield vs. Central Springs - PPD
Riceville vs. Dunkerton - PPD
Marshalltown vs. Mason City - PPD
West Fork vs. Newman Catholic - PPD
Lake Mills vs. Osage - PPD
SOFTBALL
Forest City 12, North Iowa 2
Rockford 9, Northwood-Kensett 5
Osage 16, Lake Mills 4
Webster City 8, Clear Lake 2
North Union 13, West Hancock 3
Nashua-Plainfield vs. Central Springs - PPD
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Charles City - PPD
Waukon vs. Crestwood - PPD
Riceville vs. Dunkerton - PPD
Marshalltown vs. Mason City (DH) - PPD
West Fork vs. Newman Catholic - PPD
North Butler vs. Saint Ansgar - PPD