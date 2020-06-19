Jun. 19 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL

Crestwood 8, New Hampton 6

New Hampton 12, Crestwood 1

Charles City 4, Oelwein 1

Charles City 6, Oelwein 4

Newman Catholic 10, Nashua-Plainfield 5

Forest City 16, North Union 4

Lake Mills 4, Bishop Garrigan 1

St. Ansgar 5, Osage 1

Northwood-Kensett 3, West Fork 1

North Iowa vs. Rockford - PPD

Unreported: Dowling Catholic vs. Mason City, West Hancock vs. GHV, Central Springs vs. North Butler.

SOFTBALL

Charles City 14, Clear Lake 7

Crestwood 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Newman Catholic 14, Nashua-Plainfield 0

St. Ansgar 5, Osage 2

Northwood-Kensett 2, West Fork 1

GHV 12, West Hancock 3

Bishop Garrigan 18, Lake Mills 7

North Union 12, Forest City 2

North Iowa vs. Rockford - PPD

Unreported: Dowling Catholic vs. Mason City