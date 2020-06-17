Jun. 17 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 3
Central Springs 8, Osage 1
Forest City 9, GHV 6
Newman Catholic 12, North Butler 2
Nashua-Plainfield 11, Northwood-Kensett 1
West Fork 3, Rockford 0
Not reported: Riceville vs. Clarksville, St. Ansgar vs. Bishop Garrigan, North Union vs. North Iowa.
SOFTBALL
Clarksville 13, Riceville 1
Humboldt 11, Clear Lake 0
Crestwood 8, Charles City 2
Central Springs 5, Osage 2
Newman Catholic 8, North Butler 4
Nashua-Plainfield 6, Northwood-Kensett 4
West Fork 8, Rockford 7
Forest City 7, GHV 6
North Union 17, North Iowa 0
Not reported: St. Ansgar vs. Bishop Garrigan.