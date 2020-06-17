Jun. 16 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Newman Catholic 9, Alburnett 3
Central Springs 5, Bishop Garrigan 4
Northwood-Kensett 10, North Iowa 5
Rockford 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Dike-New Hartford 8, Clear Lake 4
Charles City 11, New Hampton 1
New Hampton 7, Charles City 5
Decorah 8, Crestwood 4
Decorah 13, Crestwood 3
Not reported: GHV at Algona.
SOFTBALL
Riceville 13, Lake Mills 12
Central Springs 3, Bishop Garrigan 2
Northwood-Kensett 18, North Iowa 8
Osage 5, Denver 4
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13, Rockford 8
Algona 11, GHV 0
Newman Catholic 9, AGWSR 8
Not reported: Mason City at Clear Lake.