Jun. 15 baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL

Mason City 2, Waukee 1

Waukee 2, Mason City 1

Riceville 2, Janesville 0

Rockford 8, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Dike-New Hartford 4, West Fork 1

Lake Mills 6, West Hancock 3

Newman Catholic 8, Osage 0

Clear Lake 15, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Not reported: North Iowa at GHV, Northwood-Kensett at North Butler, Central Spings at St. Ansgar.

SOFTBALL

Waukee 12, Mason City 3

Waukee 10, Mason City 0

Riceville 4, Janesville 2

Lake Mills 17, West Hancock 15

Nashua-Plainfield 5, Rockford 4

North Butler 4, Northwood-Kensett 2

Newman Catholic 15, Osage 1

Central Springs 9, St. Ansgar 6

Charles City 10, Decorah 3

Not reported: North Iowa at GHV, Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake.