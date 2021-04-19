Jumping worms could cause harm to plants, soil

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's still cold outside so it's not ideal breeding conditions for jumping worms just yet. The worms are an invasive species, not native to Minnesota, but they could pose big problems to your garden.

Angela Gupta, an extension educator who works with invasive species at the University of Minnesota says the worms disrupt the soil structure, roots of plants and their waste can erode the soil.

Right now in her garden, she placed tarps to get rid of the worms. The heat trapped by the tarps makes the environment less habitable for them. She says to be wary of the plants you bring home.

"Be very careful about what you bring on your property so if you're going to buy plants, make sure they're from a reputable dealer, and if they have soil, you need to make sure that soil was not transplanted from someone's yard, rather was from a seed and pathogen-free source," Gupta said.

Gupta said there is no outright solution in dealing with the worms. She said the best practice is to take preventative measures to keep your garden worm-free.

Jumper worms will develop full maturity in mid-July or August.