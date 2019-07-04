Clear
July Volunteer of the Month

This month we're honoring Wayne Johns.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. 

As we celebrate the Fourth of July and our country's independence, we're also celebrating a man who's served both his country and his community.

When you walk into the Forest City Food Bank, you'll find Wayne Johns.

"It's what you do when you retire," said Johns.

Johns is a veteran who also does a lot of volunteer work for the American Legion.

"He just impressed me as a person serving not only his country, but now serving the community. And I thought people like this need to be recognized," said Veronica Maas, who nominated Johns for the award.

"Well, I'm definitely surprised," Johns said after learning he was Volunteer of the Month.

"Volunteering is great," he said.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month, click here: https://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/

