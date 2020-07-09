July 9 marks fourth Virtual Thursdays Downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - July 9 is the fourth Virtual Thursdays Downtown. The event went digital to push through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Virtual Thursdays Downtown website launched a month ago, there's been 21,281 page views. As of Thursday afternoon, the Facebook live performance videos have 37,418 hits.

Besides the occassional technical issue, the Rochester Downtown Alliance tells KIMT to transition to virtual events has gone well. It's trying to incorporate a new element each week to keep the public intrigued. This week, a few vendors went on Facebook live to show how they make some of their products.

"Obviously we'd like to be doing this in person and we hope we can do it in person next year, but for now we're doing the best we can to help out and promote everybody we would normally be working with when this was a physical event," says RDA director of events Monika Kopet.