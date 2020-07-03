Jul. 3 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL

Newman Catholic 11, Saint Ansgar 1

Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 5

Lake Mills 6, Forest City 3

West Hancock 4, Bishop Garrigan 3

Charles City 12, Crestwood 2

Crestwood 7, Charles City 1

Rockford 11, North Butler 1

Unreported: North Iowa vs. Central Springs, GHV vs. North Union

SOFTBALL

Humboldt 6, Clear Lake 1

North Butler 11, Rockford 1

Nashua-Plainfield 11, West Fork 10

Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 1

North Union 12, GHV 0

Crestwood 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Unreported: Mason City vs. Boone, Riceville vs. Turkey Valley, Saint Ansgar vs. Newman Catholic, Lake Mills vs. Forest City