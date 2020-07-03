Jul. 3 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Newman Catholic 11, Saint Ansgar 1
Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 5
Lake Mills 6, Forest City 3
West Hancock 4, Bishop Garrigan 3
Charles City 12, Crestwood 2
Crestwood 7, Charles City 1
Rockford 11, North Butler 1
Unreported: North Iowa vs. Central Springs, GHV vs. North Union
SOFTBALL
Humboldt 6, Clear Lake 1
North Butler 11, Rockford 1
Nashua-Plainfield 11, West Fork 10
Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 1
North Union 12, GHV 0
Crestwood 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Unreported: Mason City vs. Boone, Riceville vs. Turkey Valley, Saint Ansgar vs. Newman Catholic, Lake Mills vs. Forest City