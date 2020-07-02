Jul. 2 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Clear Lake 11, Forest City 5
Newman Catholic 10, Charles City 4
Rockford 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
GHV 10, West Fork 0
Osage 13, Northwood-Kensett 11
Saint Ansgar 10, North Iowa 0
West Hancock 3, Emmetsburg 1
Central Springs 8, New Hampton 7
Unreported: Des Moines Hoover vs. Mason City (DH), Dunkerton vs. Riceville
SOFTBALL
Riceville 12, Dunkerton 2
Central Springs 12, Nashua-Plainfield 2
West Fork 14, GHV 9
Osage 11, Northwood-Kensett 9
Saint Ansgar 12, North Iowa 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7, Rockford 5
Newman Catholic vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg - Canceled
Unreported: Des Moines Hoover vs. Mason City (DH), Clear Lake vs. Forest City,