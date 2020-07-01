Jul. 1 prep baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Bishop Garrigan 10, Forest City 0
Newman Catholic 13, Central Springs 2
Mason City 12, Des Moines North 1
Lake Mills 6, North Iowa 0
West Fork 14, North Butler 0
Rockford 8, Osage 3
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Riceville 1
Saint Ansgar 14, North
Unreported: St. Edmond vs. Clear Lake
SOFTBALL
Bishop Garrigan 7, Forest City 0
Crestwood 8, Charles City 1
Clear Lake 3, St. Edmond 2
Mason City 24, Des Moines North 0
Mason City 14, Des Moines North 0
Lake Mills 8, North Iowa 7
North Butler 12, West Fork 2
Osage 10, Rockford 8
Riceville 7, Nashua-Plainfield 1
Saint Ansgar 5, Northwood-Kensett 2
Newman Catholic vs. Central Springs - PPD