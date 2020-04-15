Judge suspends Iowa sheriff facing assault charges

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has suspended an Iowa sheriff who is charged with assaulting his wife and then an officer as he was being arrested.

The judge Tuesday suspended Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson without pay after he was arrested Saturday at his home in Manson.

Anderson is accused of dragging his wife into their bedroom and choking her as she cried for him to stop.

A criminal complaint alleges he later headbutted a Manson police officer during his arrest and that it took six officers to get him into a patrol car after he was handcuffed.

Anderson has been charged with domestic abuse and assault on police officers.