Judge says accused Decorah dog killer has a mental disorder

DECORAH, Iowa – An accused dog killer is ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Douglas Earl Usgaard, 21 of Decorah, is facing two counts of animal torture for using an ax on September 14 to kill Maz, a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon, and Trina, a 14-year-old Labradoodle. Officials say the dogs belonged to a member of Usgaard’s family.

After a psychiatric exam, a judge found Usgaard is suffering from a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding the crime or assisting in his defense. He’s been ordered to undergo inpatient treatment at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.