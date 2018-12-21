Judge says Iowa House must resolve Winneshiek Co. election dispute

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge dismissed on Friday a lawsuit filed by the Democratic challenger to a northeast Iowa House seat who lost the election by nine votes, saying the challenge should be taken up by the House under Iowa law.

The ruling means for the first time in decades a legislative chamber will be called on to decide an election challenge for one of its seats.

Democrat Kayla Koether asked Judge Scott Beattie to order election officials to count 29 mailed absentee ballots that did not have postmarks but did have postal bar code markings that revealed they were mailed on time.

Incumbent Republican Michael Bergan leads Koether by nine votes in the northeast Iowa House district 55 and counting the absentee ballots could change the election outcome.

The race will not change the balance of power in the House, however. Democrats picked up five House seats in the November election to narrow Republican control 53 to 46 excluding the District 55 seat.

Beattie concluded that the Iowa Constitution and state law establishes a procedure for legislative seat challenges to go to the lawmakers themselves and not the courts.

"That power is constitutionally given to the legislative branch, and this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction as a result," he wrote.

That means if Koether decides not to appeal the judge's ruling, she may proceed by notifying Bergan and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate she's contesting the election.

Then, the Republican-led Iowa House or a committee appointed by leaders will act as a court to consider evidence and decide whether to count the ballots.

A spokesman for House Republican leaders said the most recent election challenge to be considered in the House appears to have been in 1913.

The Senate affirmed Sen. Larry Murphy's 16-vote victory in the 1992 election when Republican challenger Rep. Joe Kremer disputed the way some ballots were delivered and collected at nursing homes and other election day procedures.

The current dispute over the 29 ballots is the result of a conflict between state law and current practices of the U.S. Postal Service.

Iowa law says mailed absentee ballots received after election day must have a postmark to allow election officials to determine they were mailed by the mandatory deadline of the day before the election. However, the postal service doesn't typically postmark absentee ballot envelopes.

The mail envelopes for the ballots in question were stamped with a postal service barcode that confirmed they were mailed on time but Pate and Winneshiek County Auditor Ben Steines, both Republicans, argued state law doesn't allow those types of barcodes to be used to affirm a ballot mail date. They declined to count the ballots.

Koether said ballots confirmed by postal service barcode to be mailed on time should be counted.

"I think that we need to take a view of allowing people's votes that are cast in good faith to count and that for rural people especially this is going to be a huge issue for us as we're going to have more and more need to vote absentee as our small town polling places continue to close," she said after a Thursday court hearing.

It's not clear how many Iowa ballots were not counted because they lacked postmarks. A spokesman for Pate said the office does not know.

More than 547,000 Iowa residents voted absentee this year, a record number for the state in an election with the highest ever turnout in a midterm election of 1.3 million voters.