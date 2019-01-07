Judge rules against Worth County dog breeder

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County judge rules that nine dogs and four cats may not be returned to a North Iowa dog breeder.

154 Samoyed dogs and four cats were seized from the Manly property belonging to Barbara J. Kavars on November 12, 2018. Authorities said they were living in poor conditions and suffered from a variety of health problems.

Kavars voluntarily surrendered legal ownership of all the seized animals except for nine dogs and four cats she said she wanted to keep. The Worth County Attorney’s Office filed a petition to have those 13 declared “threatened animals” and removed from Kavars’ ownership.

A hearing was held in December where Kavars and the County Attorney’s Officer made their arguments to Worth County Magistrate Judge Douglas Krull.

On Monday, Judge Krull ruled the nine dogs and four cats were neglected by Kavars in that she failed to provide adequate food and water, left the animals in “horrid, filthy conditions,” and did not provide adequate shelter or veterinary care. Judge Krull also states he does not find Kavars testimony that she will stop breeding dogs “credible” and that she made statements which clearly indicate her desire to begin breeding animals again.

Judge Krull rules the nine dogs and four cats qualify and “threatened animals” and says the Worth County Sheriff’s Office should appropriately care for them, up to and including delivering them to another owner.

Criminal charges in this case are pending.