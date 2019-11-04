Clear

Judge rejects plea deal in NE Iowa homemade cannon accident death

A judge has rejected a plea deal for a man charged in the death of a woman hit in northeast Iowa by fragments from a homemade cannon.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 11:36 AM

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A judge has rejected a plea deal for a man charged in the death of a woman hit in northeast Iowa by fragments from a homemade cannon.

Delaware County District Court records say Max Fenton pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, which replaced the felony charge. A pair of fireworks-related charges were to be dropped as well.

The improvised cannon was made from the sawed-off barrel of a .50-caliber black powder rifle and was supposed to serve as a noisemaker. Authorities say the rear of the barrel "blew out" in Greeley the night of July 2, 2016, and fragments struck 55-year-old Lori Heims.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the judge rejected the deal last week, saying the plea was to a new charge that was not a lesser-included crime alleged among the original charges. Judge Michael Shubatt also said there didn't appear to be a factual basis for the new charge.

Shubatt set a trial starting date of Feb. 5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County fire destroys barn

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Image

Looking at possible snow in the forecast

Image

Preparing for winter driving

Image

Volunteer fire department gifted new equipment

Image

Pete Buttigieg visits North Iowa

Image

City council election in Charles City

Image

World War II veteran turns 100 years old

Image

RCTC's Rutledge named MCAC Southern Division Player of the Year

Community Events