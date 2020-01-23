Clear
Judge pauses Tibbetts murder case as Iowa Supreme Court mulls appeal

Mollie Tibbetts (left) and murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera. AP images.

A judge is pausing the prosecution of a man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts while the Iowa Supreme Court consider whether to grant a rare pretrial appeal.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:26 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:05 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Judge Joel Yates on Wednesday stayed the first-degree murder case against Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, the farmhand accused of killing Tibbetts in July 2018.

The stay will continue until the Iowa Supreme Court decides whether to grant Rivera's appeal of a decision issued by Yates last month that allowed key evidence to be presented to jurors.

It's uncertain whether Rivera's Feb. 4 trial will proceed as planned.

