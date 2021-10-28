Judge orders social media posts on officer-involved shooting case be removed

MASON CITY, Iowa - On October 3, a Mason City police officer shot a Chicago man who killed a Garner man just outside Southbridge Mall, with the officer's use of force justified according to officials.

Now, a recent press release from the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was ordered to be removed from online and social media platforms by District Court Judge Rustin Davenport. The release includes a letter from Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken concluding Noah Friese was justified in shooting 25 year-old Jelani Faulk. Officer Friese was in the area at the time of the shooting and identified two males who were running at him following 35 year-old Christopher Tucker being shot by Faulk. The attorney's office said Friese "had no alternative option other than to shoot Faulk to avoid potential injuries to himself or innocent bystanders. Had Faulk complied with officer Friese's commands to get on the ground, officer Friese would not have had to shoot. Instead, Faulk chose to ignore the commands and point a firearm at officer Friese." The court also ordered the Mason City Police Department, and both the Cerro Gordo County and Winnebago County Attorney's Offices to remove the press release/letter from their websites and social media platforms.

Court documents say that the DCI's report includes alleged facts and opinions of prosecutors that are not public.

Judge Ravenport also issued a temporary protective order and continuance for Faulk.

Attorney Richard Tompkins, Jr. believes Judge Davenport made the right call to ensure an impartial jury and the ability for a fair trial.

"I don't think anybody, that is on either side, the prosecution or defense, wants to have a problem with a fair and impartial jury and a fair trial. It's difficult to establish a fair and impartial jury particularly in this area, and in this district, if it's spread out throughout the state even. There are people that read the DCI reports and website."

Faulk, who has been charged with first-degree murder and interference with official acts, is scheduled to be arraigned on November 9.