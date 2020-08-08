Judge orders release of George Floyd body camera vido

Clear
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 10:48 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of body camera footage recorded by former officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday that videos from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J. Kueng taken on the night Floyd was killed will be made publicly available. But it's unclear how or when the footage will be released.

The videos were filed with the court last month by Lane’s attorney. Initially only transcripts of the audio were released, but a judge later allowed people to view the footage by appointment.

A British tabloid on Monday published parts of the videos.

