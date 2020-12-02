Judge orders closure of wellness center in small SE Minnesota town

PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A Wabasha County District Court judge has issued a temporary injunction to force the Plainview Wellness Center to close.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office filed a lawsuit accusing the business of violating Governor Walz’ executive order that gyms and other similar operations shut down for four weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. The judge’s ruling means Plainview Wellness Center must close to the public or any of its members through December 18.

“I’m glad the court recognized the seriousness of the pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the State’s efforts to halt the spread of it,” says Attorney General Ellison. “Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is everyone’s responsibility. I thank the vast majority of Minnesota businesses that have complied with executive orders and done their part to stop it, and it’s my hope that all businesses will understand their responsibility to comply. I recognize the sacrifice that most businesses have made: they deserve assistance, not unfair competition.”

This is the first enforcement action of Walz’ latest executive order.

"I may have lost the battle but the war isn't over," says Plainview Wellness Center owner Brandon Reiter. "I will continue to fight for our freedoms and civil liberties. The day the people fear the government, we have tyranny. The day the government fears the people, we have liberty."