Judge imposes gag order on attorneys in George Floyd case

George Floyd (left) and Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, a former police officer, has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

A Minnesota judge has imposed a gag order on attorneys in the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 3:02 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has imposed a gag order on attorneys in the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill issued his order Thursday, the day after the judge says two or more attorneys granted interviews or talked to the news media.

The judge said in his order that continuing pretrial publicity in the case would increase the risk of tainting the potential jury pool and “will impair all parties' right to a fair trial.”

Cahill previously had warned he likely would move the ex-officers' trials out of Minneapolis if public officials, attorneys and family members didn't stop speaking out about the case.

