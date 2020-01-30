Clear

Judge finds southern Minnesota county's policy on ICE holds violated law

A judge in southern Minnesota says the Nobles County Sheriff's Office can't keep jail inmates in custody for immigration officials after those inmates are eligible for release in state cases.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 7:49 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A judge in southern Minnesota says the Nobles County Sheriff's Office can't keep jail inmates in custody for immigration officials after those inmates are eligible for release in state cases.

Thursday's ruling comes in a class-action lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota.

The ACLU argued that the sheriff's office routinely violated the rights of jail inmates by transferring them from local to federal custody at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Minnesota Judge Gregory Anderson agreed. The sheriff did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Another foggy morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Polar Vortex 1 year later

Image

Student Caucus

Image

Healthy Bluff Country Summit

Image

The State of Health in North Iowa

Image

Fighting Fires: Leave it to the Professionals

Image

Snowmobiles on Private Property

Image

New Windows for The Francis

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Warm Weather For a Busy Weekend

Image

Community Stands Together

Community Events