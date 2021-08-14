Judge dismisses Albert Lea restaurant owner's lawsuits over COVID safety orders

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County judge has dismissed civil lawsuits filed by a restaurant owner against the State of Minnesota, the City of Albert Lea, Governor Tim Walz, and several others.

Melissa Lynn Hanson, 57 of Hayward, was charged in early 2021 with nine misdemeanors for allegedly opening her business, The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, in violation of pandemic restrictions ordered by Governor Walz.

Hanson responded by filing four separate civil lawsuits against over a dozen local and state officials and law enforcement, including Governor Walz and Albert Lea City Attorney Kelly Martinez, accusing them of harming her business by enforcing unjust and fraudulent executive orders.

A district court judge has now thrown out all of Hanson’s lawsuits, stating in court documents that Hanson’s “claims lack merit; have been made in bad faith; and pose a risk to the rights of other litigants, the public, and the courts.

Hanson’s criminal prosecution is still pending, with no further court hearings currently scheduled.